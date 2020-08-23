Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Expands By 10.5%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 162,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $670.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.