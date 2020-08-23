Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Decreases By 19.5%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CHCT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

