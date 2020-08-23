Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Increases By 24.0%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

SBS remained flat at $$9.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,388. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.