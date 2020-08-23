Short Interest in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Expands By 24.5%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 980,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of DX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 248,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,146. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $364.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

