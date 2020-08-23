Short Interest in Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 21.0%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 470,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th.

FECCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 6,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

