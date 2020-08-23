Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Increases By 11.2%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:GOL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
