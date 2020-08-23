Short Interest in Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Declines By 23.9%

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 695,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.9 days.

GCGMF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

GCGMF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

