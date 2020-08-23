Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Drops By 20.9%

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 999.8 days.

Shares of GWLIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

