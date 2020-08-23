Short Interest in Hoshizaki Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Expands By 10.6%

Hoshizaki Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 689.0 days.

Shares of Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $$74.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. Hoshizaki has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $85.55.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

