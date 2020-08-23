Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Grows By 11.0%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$20.92 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast and Glubes tablets for diabetes; Epoetin Alfa BS injection for the treatment of renal anemia; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia in patients on dialysis; Mitiglinide for treating Type 2 diabetes mellitus; and RECTABUL, a rectal foam product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

