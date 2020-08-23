Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Expands By 10.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,099,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 22,730,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 671.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,471. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

