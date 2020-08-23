Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Expands By 10.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,099,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 22,730,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 671.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,471. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
