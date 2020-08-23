Short Interest in Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Drops By 21.4%

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA stock remained flat at $$12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.35.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

