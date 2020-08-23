Short Interest in Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Rises By 21.9%

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 33,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Mamamancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 583.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

