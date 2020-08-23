Short Interest in Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Rises By 21.9%

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.
Shares of MMMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 33,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Mamamancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.33.
Mamamancini’s Company Profile
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.
Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.