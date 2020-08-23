Short Interest in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Rises By 25.9%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,007,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 302,895 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 850.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 325,087 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFGP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 954,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,526. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

