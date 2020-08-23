Short Interest in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Increases By 27.7%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.32.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 47.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,172,515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 141.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 22.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Microvision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

