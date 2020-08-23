Short Interest in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Increases By 27.7%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.32.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Microvision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
Microvision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
