Short Interest in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Drops By 20.0%

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.95. Msci has a one year low of $210.34 and a one year high of $398.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.56.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,668,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Msci by 173.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Msci by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 488,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

