Short Interest in NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Grows By 25.4%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.9 days.

Shares of NN Group stock remained flat at $$37.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. NN Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

