Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Expands By 28.0%

Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,803.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $$18.00 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate Holdin has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Nomura Real Estate Holdin

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. It develops and sells condominiums and houses, elderly housing services, develops rental properties, Internet advertising services for housing, and living assistance services; develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial and logistics facilities, and hotels; and engages in the development and sale of real estate, as well as manages fitness club.

