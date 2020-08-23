Short Interest in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Expands By 22.6%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 1,139,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 939,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 2,415,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

