Short Interest in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Rises By 22.1%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. 2,208,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after buying an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

