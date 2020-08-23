Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Decreases By 23.7%

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,051. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after buying an additional 133,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 168.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

