Short Interest in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Grows By 10.8%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 28,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WPX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.77. 4,135,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.