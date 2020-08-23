Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 267,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,829. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,179,380 shares of company stock worth $99,914,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shutterstock by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

