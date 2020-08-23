SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $7.17 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $386,065.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Braziliex. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,685.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.03363600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.02472457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00524304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00782391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00701326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.