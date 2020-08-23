SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $12,579.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

