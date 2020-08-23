Spiking (SPIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Spiking has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $28,369.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.68 or 0.05456364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

