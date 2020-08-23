SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $123,870.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.01678115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00190035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

