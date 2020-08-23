Status 1-Day Volume Tops $16.54 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $128.85 million and $16.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Bithumb, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, ABCC, GOPAX, Koinex, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Ovis, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, IDCM, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Upbit, DEx.top, Binance, IDEX, CoinTiger, DDEX, IDAX, HitBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Neraex, Liqui, OKEx, LATOKEN, Tidex, ZB.COM, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

