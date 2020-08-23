Stratis (STRAT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.42 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00005625 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bithumb, SouthXchange and Coinrail. Stratis has a market capitalization of $65.69 million and $3.42 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006721 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000847 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,928,236 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

