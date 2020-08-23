Super Zero Protocol Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.71 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.03366927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,591,799 coins and its circulating supply is 284,192,398 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

