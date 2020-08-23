Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0530 on Major Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $65.31 million and $149,437.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.