Tidex Token (TDX) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $38.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

