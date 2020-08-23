TRAXIA Hits Market Capitalization of $28,452.08 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $28,452.08 and $47.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

