Trident Group (TRDT) Reaches Market Cap of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

