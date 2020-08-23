Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 869,600 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NYSE TPB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 117,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,758. The company has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a PE ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

