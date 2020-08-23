Ultragate (ULG) Price Reaches $0.0118

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $111,066.30 and approximately $51,720.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00476028 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011562 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002861 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,419,011 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

