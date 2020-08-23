Unibright Price Reaches $0.38 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $55.89 million and $2.09 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00160305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Liquid, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

