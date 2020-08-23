Unification (FUND) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Unification has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $276,481.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

