v.systems Price Tops $0.0315 on Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. v.systems has a market cap of $65.16 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,986,106,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,071,248,486 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

