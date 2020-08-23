Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTN traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $217.13. The company had a trading volume of 332,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.12. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

