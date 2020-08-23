VeriBlock (VBK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,914.00

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $16,914.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 923,480,052 coins and its circulating supply is 645,490,693 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

