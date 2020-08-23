VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. VGI Partners Global Investments has a 12-month low of A$1.82 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of A$2.58 ($1.84).

In other VGI Partners Global Investments news, insider Douglas Tynan acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$77,680.00 ($55,485.71). Also, insider Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($35,964.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 242,725 shares of company stock valued at $461,372.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

