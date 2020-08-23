Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 5,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,453. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities upgraded Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

