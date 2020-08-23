Vid Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $1.25 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,305,537 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

