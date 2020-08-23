VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. VIDY has a market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $531,618.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

