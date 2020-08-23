Waltonchain Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00006111 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.03361645 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, Binance, Allbit, Cobinhood, COSS, Coinnest and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.