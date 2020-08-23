Waves Hits 24-Hour Volume of $98.08 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $365.42 million and $98.08 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00030411 BTC on exchanges including COSS, YoBit, Indodax and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,817,948 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Liqui, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptohub, COSS, Coinrail, Gate.io, Indodax, Exrates, BCEX, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

