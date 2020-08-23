Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAB traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $64.79. 984,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

