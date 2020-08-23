WinCash Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, WinCash has traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $179,294.26 and $12,206.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

