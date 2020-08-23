WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.22 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $27.22 million and $1.70 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

